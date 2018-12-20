FILE - Dana Nessel, Democratic Nominee for Attorney General speaks during a campaign rally for Michigan Democrats at Rackham Auditorium on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor on Friday, October 19, 2018. (Photo: Steve King, Special to The Detroit News)

Lansing — The Michigan Senate on Thursday approved a controversial plan that would give the GOP-led Legislature greater power to intervene in court cases next year when Democratic Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel takes office.

The lame-duck legislation would guarantee the House or Senate could intervene in any case challenging the constitutionality or validity of a state law or any action by the Legislature.

Nessel, who will be the first Democratic attorney general in 16 years, is "deeply concerned and troubled by the hasty legislative efforts to push through a proposal that was never properly vetted and appears to be an intentional and partisan effort on the part of some legislators to undermine" her role, said transition spokeswoman Kelly Rossman-McKinney.

The bill is among a handful of Republican proposals that have sparked protests and garnered national attention. But the GOP-led House this week effectively killed a controversial Senate bill that would have shifted campaign finance oversight away from Democratic Secretary of State-elect Jocelyn Benson.

The intervention bill passed the Senate in 26-12 vote and now heads back to the House, which approved an earlier version but must sign off on changes to send the measure to GOP Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk. Democrats opposed the plan, which Sen. Steve Bieda of Warren argued was “hastily written and borderline unconstitutional.”

Constitutional authors who spelled out separation of powers between governmental branches are “rolling in their graves right now,” Bieda said. “If you’re worried about a law you passed being challenged in court, there’s one simple solution: Write better legislation.”

The House or Senate can already ask a court to intervene in legal cases, but the proposal would guarantee that ability, which is a power typically reserved for the attorney general. Judges have occasionally rejected the Legislature's request to intervene.

The Legislature could prosecute an appeal, apply for a rehearing or take other steps allowed by the primary parties in a case, including Nessel or Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer.

Nessel said during her campaign she may not defend state laws she views as unconstitutional, including a 2015 law that allows faith-based adoption agencies to decline working with gay residents. Same-sex couples have sued the state over the law, and the litigation remains in court.

Republicans have criticized those comments but contend the measure was at least partly inspired by disputes involving the GOP Snyder administration. The Michigan auditor general, which is the independent oversight of the Legislature, in January took the rare step of suing the Snyder administration, which is represented by the attorney general, after the state Department of Health and Human Services declined to hand over requested records.

Snyder has repeatedly declined to weigh in on the legislative intervention bill or other controversial measures until they reach his desk. But the term-limited governor said last week he is "not a horse trader" and told reporters he'll review each bill to determine "is it good for the people of Michigan or not?"

Legislators who voted for the court intervention plan "would be wise to remember that the people elect their attorneys general and their governors and this legislation ... will have dramatic and disastrous impact on the state of Michigan and its residents for years to come," said Nessel's spokeswoman. "The attorney general-elect stands in opposition to this legislation."

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/20/gop-court-case-power-michigan-senate/2378922002/