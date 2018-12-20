Buy Photo Lame-duck lawmaking in Michigan is reaching its end Thursday as lawmakers may vote on up to 150 bills during their final session day. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — As the Legislature's four-week lame duck session draws to a close, lawmakers are expected to consider dozens of bills Thursday during a session that could drag into Friday morning.

The tentative agendas for the House and Senate include nearly 150 bills up for a vote Thursday, the approval of which could bring the total number of bills awaiting the governor’s signature to nearly 400.

The lame duck session has been replete with daily protests in the Capitol rotunda and controversy over bills that curb the powers of the incoming Democratic gubernatorial administration as well as the secretary of state-elect and attorney general-elect that have received national attention.

Buy Photo In spite of the politics, a group of school kids visiting the Capitol lay on the floor of the Rotunda while demonstrators make noise and chant as the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives consider bills during the "lame duck" session in Lansing on December 12, 2019. Docents encourage kids to lie on the floor, which gives them an unparalleled view of the spectacular ceiling of the Rotunda. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

It also has been marked by the speedy passage and appointment of an authority to oversee the construction of the Line 5 utility tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac and concern over legislation that critics contend would make environmental regulation more cumbersome.

Among the biggest bills that could be considered Thursday are a more than $500 million supplemental spending plan, changes to medical marijuana business license applications, empowering lawmakers to intervene in court cases, changes to the state's online gaming rules and environmental bills addressing tree removal and wetland regulation.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

(517) 371-3661

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/20/michigan-lame-duck-last-day-votes/2375398002/