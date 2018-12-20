Hundred-plus bills up for possible votes in Michigan lame duck's last day
Lansing — As the Legislature's four-week lame duck session draws to a close, lawmakers are expected to consider dozens of bills Thursday during a session that could drag into Friday morning.
The tentative agendas for the House and Senate include nearly 150 bills up for a vote Thursday, the approval of which could bring the total number of bills awaiting the governor’s signature to nearly 400.
The lame duck session has been replete with daily protests in the Capitol rotunda and controversy over bills that curb the powers of the incoming Democratic gubernatorial administration as well as the secretary of state-elect and attorney general-elect that have received national attention.
It also has been marked by the speedy passage and appointment of an authority to oversee the construction of the Line 5 utility tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac and concern over legislation that critics contend would make environmental regulation more cumbersome.
Among the biggest bills that could be considered Thursday are a more than $500 million supplemental spending plan, changes to medical marijuana business license applications, empowering lawmakers to intervene in court cases, changes to the state's online gaming rules and environmental bills addressing tree removal and wetland regulation.
