Lansing — Michigan’s School Aid Fund could take a permanent hit as part of a pending budget deal between Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and legislative leaders that would put more money into roads and environmental cleanups.

The GOP-led Senate on Thursday amended and quickly approved legislation that would reduce the rate of income tax dollars that flow into the School Aid Fund, which is the main source of money for K-12 schools.

The plan would not reduce year-over-year school spending, but the shift would limit additional funding that is available for K-12 schools by $141 million this year and by $173.8 million in fiscal year 2020 and beyond.

The plan would pave the way for the Snyder administration’s plan to use new online sales tax revenue for road repairs, pumping an extra $114 million into repairs this year and $143 million next year. Public education groups have fought the shift, arguing the new online sales tax revenue should stay with the School Aid Fund.

As modified, House Bill 4991 would earmark $69 million a year in income tax revenue for environmental cleanups. Replacing depleted bond funding has been a major priority for Snyder, who will leave office Jan. 1.

The "Renew Michigan Fund" would be used to clean up and redevelop hazardous waste sites, funding landfill oversight and boost recycling efforts.

The administration and legislative leaders agreed to a larger supplemental spending plan Wednesday night, but they have not yet revealed details of a plan that is expected to include more than $500 million in spending.

In his initial request to lawmakers in November, Snyder asked them to boost road funding $183 million because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling projected to boost online sales tax revenue.

Citing the Supreme Court’s South Dakota v. Wayfair decision, the Michigan Treasury Department in October began requiring all online and mail-order retailers to pay the state’s 6 percent sales tax on all transactions and taxable sales. Previously, Michigan had only been able to require collection by sellers with a physical presence here.

The state estimates the change will generate $203 million in new revenue this fiscal year.

While the Michigan Constitution dictates how sales tax revenue is distributed and requires a majority go toward the School Aid Fund, Snyder asked lawmakers to divert an equivalent amount of income tax revenue to fund road repairs, minus $20 million in revenue sharing payments for local governments.

