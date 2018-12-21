Buy Photo Michigan Attorney General special independent counsel William Forsyth discusses findings of his report on what MSU knew about Larry Nassar on Friday. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — The truth about what happened at Michigan State University when Larry Nassar sexually assaulted hundreds of young women may never fully be known — because the university has repeatedly stonewalled investigators trying to find out, a state investigator said in a scathing report (read full the report below) released Friday.

The report, issued by Michigan Attorney General special independent counsel William Forsyth, depicts MSU as indifferent to sexual assault and steeped in protectionism, lacking transparency and valuing financial and legal considerations over victims and public interest.

"MSU stonewalls the very investigation it pledged to support," the report says, adding later: "An institution truly interested in the truth would not have acted as MSU has."

The report, which comes as the Board of Trustees embarks on the search for the university's next president, cites numerous MSU actions during the investigation, and even beforehand to support its findings.

Among them:

--MSU hired former federal prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald, saying he would investigate the university's handling of Nassar, when his real mission was "to prepare and protect the institution in forthcoming legislation."

--University officials discussed in emails how to keep information secret

--MSU insisted that its attorneys attend witness interviews in a "veiled attempt ... to blunt the candor of witnesses and otherwise prevent them from sharing certain details regarding MSU's knowledge and handling of the Nassar matter."

--The university sent reams of "irrelevant documents" to investigators.

"Both then and now, MSU has fostered a culture of indifference toward sexual assault, motivated by its desire to protect its reputation," according to the report, which Forsyth unveiled during a roundtable discussion with other officials in Lansing.

The report says Michigan State promised cooperation when it asked the attorney general for an investigation in January so that it could understand how Nassar was able to flourish for decades as a staff doctor who sexually assaulted patients under the guise of medical treatment. That same month, a Detroit News investigation revealed that at least 14 MSU staff members had received reports about Nassar, including then-President Lou Anna Simon.

Former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon testifies during a Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The hearing is on "Preventing Abuse in Olympic and Amateur Athletics: Ensuring a Safe and Secure Environment for Our Athletes." (Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP)

But the university continued to withhold information that is critical to the attorney general's investigation, the report says.

"Rather than 'ready cooperation' as the board promised, the university has largely circled the wagons," it says.

"For as long as MSU frustrates the search for the truth," the report adds, "we will never be fully confident that we have it."

The 16-page report comes as Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel prepares to take office in January, replacing Bill Schuette, whose office brought 10 criminal sexual conduct charges against Nassar that led judges to sentence him to two prison sentences of 40-175 years and 40-125 years. A federal judge also gave him 60 years for possessing 37,000 images of child pornography, essentially incarcerating him for life.

Larry Nassar is sentenced while flanked by attorneys Matthew Newburg and Molly Blythe in Eaton County Circuit Court Aquilina on January 24, 2018. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

The report, which comes at the end of Forsyth's appointment, overviews the nearly year-long investigation and includes interviews of 550 people, a review of nearly half a million pages of documents and led to charges against three former MSU officials: Kathie Klages, the former, longtime head gymnastics coach; William Strampel, the former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Nassar's ex-boss and Simon, who resigned three days before the attorney general's investigation began.

The report is not final, said attorney general spokeswoman Megan Hawthorne, in part because of those three ongoing prosecutions.

The report ends by clearing an allegation against former Trustee George Perles, accused in a lawsuit filed by Erika Davis of covering up an alleged rape by Nassar in the early 1990s.

"As part of our review of MSU, we investigated Ms. Davis' allegations and found no credible evidence to support them," the report says.

The bulk of the report details the work of more than two dozen officials from the Attorney General's Office and Michigan State Police that included a consultation with an expert in pelvic floor therapy plus interviews with 280 victims, the Board of Trustees, other MSU officials and Nassar himself.

It also details the disinterest displayed at MSU when 13 young women reported Nassar to doctors, athletic trainers and coaches between 1997 and 2015.

"[T]he MSU employees who allegedly received reports of Nassar's sexual assault or improper medical treatment ... downplayed its seriousness or affirmatively discouraged the survivors from proceeding with their allegation," the report says.

"That so many survivors independently disclosed to so many different MSU employees over so many years, each time with no success, reveals a problems that cannot be explained as mere isolated, individual failures; it is evidence of a larger cultural problem at MSU Sports Medicine Clinic and MSU more broadly."

"For as varied as the details of survivors' accounts are, there is a common thread through each: the tendency of MSU employees to give the benefit of the doubt to Nassar, not the young women who came forward," the report continues.

"When faced with accusations of digital penetration during routine medical treatments — serious allegations that amount to criminal wrongdoing — the MSU employees discounted the young woman's story and deferred to Nassar, the world-renowned sports medicine doctor."

One of the first people interviewed by investigators was Nassar, but the report said he offered "no helpful information."

"In fact, it immediately became clear that his statements of remorse in the courtroom were a farce," according to the report. "Among other things, he stated that he did nothing wrong in regard to Amanda Thomashow — the survivor at the center of MSU’s 2014 Title IX investigation into Nassar."

Nassar also told investigators that the criminal case against him "should have been handled as a medical malpractice case," according to the report.

"Nassar claimed that he only pleaded guilty because he lost support from the medical community and his patients after the police discovered reams of child pornography in his possession," the report said. "Finally, and contrary to his sworn statement at the time he pleaded guilty, he was adamant that all of his 'treatment' was done for a medical purpose, not for his own pleasure."

But Dr. Kenneth Lossing — an expert in osteopathic manipulative medicine in the pelvic area, including the “sacrotuberous ligament release,” which Nassar often referred to using — debunked Nassar's assertions.

"[C]ontrary to Nassar’s practice, Dr. Lossing advised that intravaginal treatment should typically be utilized only if a patient presents with a trauma-induced history of infertility, irregular menstruation, incontinence, or pelvic pain, and only after external treatment is ineffective," the report said.

"When performing such a sensitive procedure, he said, clear and informed consent is paramount," the report continued. "If the patient is not of legal age, informed consent from the patient’s parent or legal guardian is required. And when conducting intravaginal treatment on a patient of the opposite sex, a chaperone is standard procedure."

Lossing, past president of the American Academy of Osteopathy, also noted to investigators that certain parameters of the treatment, including whether an internal approach was used, should be documented in a patient’s medical records.

"The accounts from survivors reveal that Nassar showed no regard for these basic medical protocols," the report says.

The investigators' consultation with Lossing prompted the Attorney General's Office to have two lawyers who are also medical doctors review every medical record obtained during Nassar's prosecution to find warnings signs that might have been overlooked.

The medical records themselves did not raise any obvious issues, the report found. However, in cases where a victim had reported abuse to MSU, the lawyer/doctors found discrepancies between the patient's medical records and the statements made to police.

"Specifically, the documentation did not match the police statements as to intensity, duration, and invasiveness of the treatments," according to the report. "A peer reviewer would have or should have questioned the treatments and procedures employed by Nassar if the treatment sessions had been completely documented as to duration and method.

"In short," the report said, "it appears that Nassar disguised the 'treatments' he performed by not documenting the conduct that would have raised red flags."

Buy Photo In the report shared with Amanda Thomashow, MSU Title IX investigator Kristine M. Moore did not include her statement about Larry Nassar’s potential liability and trauma to patients. (Photo: Dale G Young / The Detroit News)

The report singles out MSU sports medicine Dr. Jeffrey Kovan as the only MSU employee who properly reported a complaint about Nassar by Thomashow in 2014 to MSU's Title IX office, But it shows that the investigators in that office failed Thomashow.

It noted that Kristine Moore, who investigated the complaint, failed to consult neutral and objective medical experts with no ties to Nassar or the MSU ostepathic college when trying to determine if Nassar's treatment was legitimate. Instead, she interviewed Nassar's colleagues, Drs. Brooke Lemmen, Lisa DeStefano and Jennifer Gilmore.

"All three either studied, worked or taught with Nassar," the report said. "During her investigation, Moore either downplayed the witnesses' connection with Nassar or failed to consider how their personal opinions of Nassar as a man of character affected their professional judgement."

Lemmens' bias was especially "troubling," the report said. Evidence showed that she had such a close personal relationship outside the office that she knew of Thomashow's allegations before Moore formally interviewed Thomashow on May 29, 2014.

"Three days before that ... Nassar emailed Lemmen about the allegations, providing Lemmen background on his treatment technique and how he had previously and without objection performed techniques similar to the allegations he claimed Thomashow was making," according to the report.

Nassar also tried to taint Lemmen's perception of Thomashow's allegations, the report said, by misrepresenting them to Lemmen and also implying that Thomashow had motivation to falsely accuse him because he had liked a photo of her on social media

He also claimed during an interview with Moore that Thomashow had a "psych history" and questioned whether she had been sexually abused in the past.

"Nassar's efforts to manipulate the investigation appears to have had a significant effect," the report said. "Following her interview with Nassar, Moore focused her attention on the legitimacy of the technique that Nassar claimed he performed."

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

