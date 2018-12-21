Cut-your-own tree, a family affair at Kluck's in Saginaw
Dwarfed by the size of the family Christmas tree, four-year-old Laykin Schultz concentrates on pulling this prize out of the forest at the Kluck family Christmas tree farm and nursery near Saginaw. The Klucks have been selling cut-your-own Christmas trees for four generations. They run the second-largest operation in Michigan.
Tyler Kluck marks trees with price tags based on the species and height at the Kluck family Christmas tree farm. Tyler is the fourth generation of Klucks working at the farm/nursery.
The Kluck's Christmas Tree Village offers concessions, a warming area, plenty of photo opportunities and a play area for kids.
A selection of saws await amateur lumberjacks who cut their own. Tree cutters are allowed to bring their own saw if they have a favorite at home.
A teenage daughter sits and warms her ears (left) while mom and dad cut the family tree.
Dan Schultz of Bay City gets down to ground level to make his cuts on the Fraser fir he and his dad selected for the family tree.
After cutting, Dan Schultz gets a critique of his work from his father, Jim Schultz. Fortunately for the Bay City family, workers were ready to trim and square-up the base of the freshly cut Fraser fir.
Joe Bogar and wife Kathy of St. Charles tie the family tree to the roof of their car before heading home with their prize.
Winded, Bob Schultz lays on the ground and takes a breather after felling the family Christmas tree.
Little Laykin Schultz grins while pulling the Christmas tree with her grandparents, Bob and Joyce Schultz.
"The REALLY big ones are over here" the dad in this group was heard saying.
Father and son team Tom, right, and Tyler Kluck have to look ahead and make sure there are enough trees being grown for future harvests. Tom's grandfather Walter started the Christmas tree business on the family dairy farm in the 1920s.
Workers stock a large selection of freshly cut trees for those who don't want to cut their own, and live, potted trees are available as well.
Amber Druelle of St. Charles captures a memory of her kids, Bryce and Brooks, on a "cutter" sleigh at the Kluck family Christmas tree farm.
If you're lucky, somebody else will pull the tree cart, and you can ride in the back, surrounded by fragrant Balsam branches.
"Marriage Saver" says the sign touting a special tree stand available. Each tree is trimmed and squared, pre-drilled for a stand, vibrated to remove any dead needles or debris, and then wrapped for transport atop the family cruiser.
As the snow falls, a warming fire is kept burning for anyone who needs a little heat at the Kluck family Christmas Tree Village, while Christmas music plays from the building in the background.
    Saginaw — It all started when a neighbor visited Walter Kluck’s dairy farm near Saginaw back in the 1920s.

    The neighbor wondered if he could cut a Christmas tree from a stand of 500 pines Kluck had planted on the property.

    An enterprising guy, Kluck quickly saw a way to make some extra money.

    Now in its fourth generation, Kluck Nursery has grown into the second largest cut-your-own Christmas tree farm in Michigan. Tom Kluck, Walter’s grandson, says the nursery sold just under 5,000 cut-your-own trees this year. The business also sells potted, live Christmas trees for those who wish to plant the tree after the holidays.

    The full-scale nursery supplies tens of thousands of trees, shrubs and flowers to retailers all over the state.  Walter’s original dairy farm was 160 acres, but the business now uses about 350 acres, according to Tom Kluck. The operation employs 45 workers from the Saginaw/St. Charles area.

    Keeping it in the family, Tom Kluck is partnering with his son Tyler, who will someday take over the business. Tom’s mother, Sally, still makes wreaths sold at the Christmas tree concession. His wife Karen works in the nursery office, with payroll and commercial sales. Even Tyler’s fiancée, Tara Gnatkowski, is getting into the act, helping to sell Christmas concessions in the Christmas tree village.

    Visitors to the Christmas tree farm are greeted by nursery workers who help select a good, sharp saw, provide a cart or sled (depending on the weather) to move the felled tree, and then help clean and wrap the tree for transport.  Pre-cut trees are available for those less adventurous.  There’s a warming fire, and concessions for those who build up a big thirst or hunger while lumberjacking.

    Kluck’s Christmas trees are either white spruce, balsam fir or Fraser fir. Fraser has become the most popular Christmas tree in the state, because of its compact shape, but traditional buyers are always asking for white spruce.  “It’s the tree they grew up with as kids,” explains Kluck.

    As visitors leave the nursery, they are presented with Kluck’s trademark popcorn balls, at least one for every visitor. They gave away 12,000 popcorn balls last year.  Canine visitors are not overlooked – dog biscuits are offered for the pooches, no matter if they’ve been good or bad.

    For those who have heard horror stories about Christmas tree fires, Kluck has some calming advice. He says a real tree that is kept watered is less likely to be a fire hazard than an artificial tree.

     “Only a neglected tree is a problem. Fresh, watered needles won’t support a fire,” he said.

     The Michigan Christmas Tree Association says needles have to dry below 50 percent moisture before they will burn. In addition, natural trees can be recycled, making them a truly “green” choice.

    For more information, visit the Kluck Nursery at www.klucknursery.com, or the Michigan Christmas Tree Association at www.mcta.org.

     

