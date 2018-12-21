Share This Story!
Michigan lame-duck Legislature works through night approving plans
Legislators approved plans involving funding, wetlands rules, parks, medical marijuana and much more in a marathon session
Published 10:47 a.m. ET Dec. 21, 2018 | Updated 12:22 p.m. ET Dec. 21, 2018
Legislators approved plans involving funding, wetlands rules, parks, medical marijuana and much more in a marathon session that lasted through the night Friday.
Here are some of the issues considered:
Bill reducing time for criminal campaign finance charges heads to governor
$1.3B spending deal shifts school aid to pay for roads, environmental cleanups
Working through night, Michigan GOP finalizes plan to toughen petition drive rules
Mich. lawmakers pump $115M of pork into $1.3B spending bill
Bills built around Prop 3 voting changes head to governor's desk
Controversial wetlands legislation gets scaled back by state Legislature
Lawmakers ask voters to free up DNR trust fund money for park development
Medical marijuana application easier for some owners under bill headed to governor
'Baby box' bills head to the governor's desk for approval
GOP court case power play heads to Gov. Snyder's desk
