Legislators approved plans involving funding, wetlands rules, parks, medical marijuana and much more in a marathon session that lasted through the night Friday.

Here are some of the issues considered:

Bill reducing time for criminal campaign finance charges heads to governor

$1.3B spending deal shifts school aid to pay for roads, environmental cleanups

Working through night, Michigan GOP finalizes plan to toughen petition drive rules

Mich. lawmakers pump $115M of pork into $1.3B spending bill

Bills built around Prop 3 voting changes head to governor's desk

Controversial wetlands legislation gets scaled back by state Legislature

Lawmakers ask voters to free up DNR trust fund money for park development

Medical marijuana application easier for some owners under bill headed to governor

'Baby box' bills head to the governor's desk for approval

GOP court case power play heads to Gov. Snyder's desk

