Lansing – Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature wrapped up its two-year term early Friday morning by sending Gov. Rick Snyder a $1.3 billion spending plan that includes $115.5 million in extra funding for lawmaker pet projects.

The lame-duck spending bill, sent to Snyder’s desk with bipartisan support after lawmakers worked through the night during their final meeting of the year, includes 74 specific “enhancement grants,” which are typically requested by individual legislators.

Earmarks include $1.3 million for restoration work on the Lowell Showboat, a historic ship that had been open to the public until last year, when the city closed it down amid "health, safety and welfare" concerns. Local officials recently removed “Robert E. Lee” from the showboat’s name amid controversy over the confederate homage.

The spending bill also includes $500,000 for road repairs on Mackinac Island, where cars are not allowed but horses are still utilized, and $1 million for the Michilimackinac Historical Cultural Center.

The extra spending comes as many lawmakers prepare to leave office due to term limits, but it is not unusual. The state Legislature in June added $52 million in pork to a separate budget bill.

The new mid-year supplemental includes a $10 million grant to benefit an “urban services district” in Salem Township, which is home to an estimated 6,108 residents, $5 million for Muskegon Lake Cleanup, $4 million for a Muskegon Industrial Park and $3 million for a Macomb County retention basin.

Grand Rapids appeared to be one of the larger winners in the spending plan, which included $5 million for upgrades at the Gerald R. Ford Airport, $1.5 million for the Children’s Museum STEAM LAB, $1 million for John Ball Zoo, $300000 for the Grand Rapids Public School T2C Studio and $250,000 for a Junior Achievement Free Enterprise Center.

Beyond the local grants, the budget deal also includes $18 million for the state Senate to purchase a parking structure it is currently renting in Lansing to add spaces for legislators, staff and other permitted users. There is an additional $10.4 million for the Legislature cover increased cost for staffing and operations, including ongoing legal costs.

Snyder, who helped negotiate the larger spending bill, is expected to sign it into law before leaving office on Jan. 1, when Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn in.

