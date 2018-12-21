Nancy Schlichting (Photo: State of Michigan)

Gov. Rick Snyder has named a former CEO of the Henry Ford Health System to the open seat vacated last month by Michigan State University trustee George Perles.

Nancy Schlichting will serve the rest of Perles' term, which expires Jan. 1, 2023.

A news release announcing the appointment described her as "an expert in quality management, having helped lead HFHS through dramatic financial turnaround while continuing award-winning patient safety, customer service, and diversity initiatives."

Schlichting sits on the boards of the Kresge Foundation, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Duke University, Duke University Health System, Ardent Health Services and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

“I am confident that with Nancy’s experience and expertise, she is the right person to help shape MSU’s future because she can be a catalyst for change in culture to ensure students have the best possible learning environment at this outstanding university,” Snyder said.

Perles, the former MSU athletic director, football coach and longtime Board of Trustees member, stepped down because of his growing battle with Parkinson's disease.

Perles, 84, had been on the board since 2007.

Perles is a Democrat, but the timing of his resignation allowed Snyder, a Republican, to appoint his replacement instead of Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer, who takes office in January.

Many had hoped that Snyder might appoint a victim of Larry Nassar, the serial pedophile and former MSU doctor whose crimes, conviction and aftermath are still reverberating in the Michigan State community.

"Does she have a position on reinstating the MSU Healing Assistance Fund," the activist group Reclaim MSU, posted on Twitter.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/21/snyder-names-replacement-perles-michigan-state-trustees/2348907002/