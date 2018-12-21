Buy Photo Sam Hamama (center), speaks about his ICE detention with his son Chris Hamama (left) and daughter Britany Hamama outside the Rosa Parks Federal Building in Detroit on Wednesday, December, 19, 2018. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit seeking the release of some 1,400 detained Iraqi Americans is one of 61 offenders in Michigan that Gov. Rick Snyder has agreed to pardon or commute, his office announced Friday.

In one of his last major moves before leaving office, the term-limited governor completed reviewing recommendations for commutations and pardons.

Among those on the list is Usama “Sam” Hamama of West Bloomfield, the lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit Hamama v. Adducci, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan.

The case sought to end the detention of some 1,400 Iraqis nationally, including 114 initially from Metro Detroit, who had been swept up in Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids for deportation in June 2017.

Hamama, 56, came to the U.S. at age 11 and hasn't lived in Iraq for 40 years. He was arrested in a raid following President Donald Trump's executive order barring admission into the United States of nationals from seven countries, then including Iraq.

Hamama was detained for eight months in St. Clair County by ICE officials until posting a $100,000 bond.

This isn't the first time he's applied for a pardon, but it's the first time he had hope.

Hamama got word of his pardon late Friday from the governor's office and said it was "the ultimate Christmas gift."



"This gives me a 51 percent chance of staying in this country and at least I can explain to ICE, authorities and others that I'm a decent person and get another chance," Hamama told The Detroit News late Friday. "This means a fresh start for me... a true blessing and the fight is not over."

Snyder's authority to grant clemency is derived from Section 14 of Article V of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, “which provides that the governor shall have power to grant reprieves, commutations and pardons after convictions for all offenses, except cases of impeachment.”

A commutation reduces a sentence but does not nullify the underlying conviction. A pardon erases a conviction.

Since Snyder took office in 2011, the Michigan Parole Board received more than 4,000 applications for pardons and commutations. Those applications the board determined as having merit were then sent to the governor’s office.

Snyder and his legal staff evaluated the documents along with the parole board and the state Department of Corrections.

“I appreciate the great work done by the state Department of Corrections and by the Michigan Parole Board in the processing of the applications and in the recommendations they provided,” Snyder said in a statement Friday. “I understand the importance and impact my decisions have, which is why I took great time and care in making my decisions.”

The Detroit News reached out late Friday to the governor's office, requesting further details of the offenders receiving pardons or commutations from Snyder, but additional information was not provided.

In Hamama's case, the ACLU had argued that if the detainees were repatriated to Iraq, they would face torture or death for their Christian faith and some for having served in the U.S. military.

After U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith granted two motions on Nov. 20 to release the roughly 100 detainees, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that he lacked authority to grant them bond hearings and release.

"I will never drop out of the class action suit. The suit explained to (Snyder) how desperate we are," he said. "I’ll keep fighting for human rights because the moment we stop, someone will try to take away what matters most, our freedoms."

