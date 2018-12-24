The Allegan County sheriff’s office says Monday that the body of Roky Vasquez-Vasquez was found about 8:50 a.m. Friday on the shoulder of U.S. 131 near Wayland, south of Grand Rapids. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Wayland, Mich. – Authorities have identified a 24-year-old western Michigan man killed in what was believed to be a crash involving a deer.

The Allegan County sheriff’s office says Monday that the body of Roky Vasquez-Vasquez was found about 8:50 a.m. Friday on the shoulder of U.S. 131 near Wayland, south of Grand Rapids.

About three hours earlier, a motorist reported striking a deer in the same area, but officers were unable to find anything that might have been hit by a vehicle due to darkness.

The sheriff’s office said Vasquez-Vasquez may have been driving another vehicle that crashed about 2:15 a.m. on northbound U.S. 131. That person fled after that crash.

Vasquez-Vasquez was from the Grand Rapids area.

