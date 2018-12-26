Laurie York Anderson begins to cry as she puts a stethoscope to the chest of Gift of Life organ recipient Peter Archangel, left, of Northville, to hear her son Ryan's heart beat once more. Ryan died last February of a drug overdose, but his organs live on in at least five others. On Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, Ryan's family got the chance to meet two of Ryan's organ recipients, Archangel, and Joel Renauer of Temperance, who received Ryan's lungs. (Photo: Lon Horwedel/Special to the News)

There's no denying the news isn't always full of good things. That's why we've collected the top 10 feel-good stories of 2018, to help you ring in the new year with a smile:

Organ donor’s family meets recipients year after death

Laurie Anderson wrote her first letter a month after her son died, hoping to meet the recipients of his organ donations. Almost a year after his death, she found closure hearing his heart beat in another’s chest.

Buy Photo Pink Cadillacs line up along Seven Mile for a procession to the church. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Pink Cadillacs set course for Aretha Franklin’s funeral

In her hit song “Freeway of Love,” Aretha Franklin joyously sang about cruising in a pink Cadillac. To honor the Queen of Soul at her Aug. 31 funeral, pink Cadillac owners were called to line their rosy vehicles along Seven Mile near Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. And what a sight it was!

Buy Photo Troy Police Pfficer John Julian places a badge on newly officiated Troy Police cat Donut during a welcoming ceremony at Troy Police Headquarters on Friday, May 11, 2018. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Troy police administer oath to 'police kitten'

Two words: Pawfficer Donut. (Please keep your squealing to a minimum)

CLOSE Kaleb Klakulak, 12, is doing odd jobs and collecting pop bottles to raise money for a headstone for his friend K.J. Gross, who died at age 12 George Hunter, The Detroit News

Kaleb's Christmas wish

The friendship of Kaleb Klakulak and Kenneth "K.J." Gross was cut short too soon, but a symbol of their childhood bond someday may be etched in stone.

K.J. died of congestive heart failure on May 1. He was 12. His mom says she can't afford a headstone — but Kaleb is working to ensure his buddy's unmarked grave at Detroit's Elmwood Cemetery will bear an epitaph.

In this Feb. 16, 2018 photo, the Schwandt family poses for a portrait in front of their home in Grand Rapids. The only member not pictured is Brandon, 18. The Schwandt family has 13 sons and have welcomed a 14th into the family. (Photo: Casey Sykes / AP)

Michigan couple ‘can’t imagine not having 14 boys’

If you ever thought having a couple of kids was difficult, you need to meet the Schwandt family.

When Teri Schwandt got pregnant last year, she and husband Jay did what they always do — waited until birth to learn the gender of the baby. But deep down they already knew.

Last month Teri had a boy, like the time before, and the time before that, and the 11 times before that. For those keeping score, it’s a rout: Boys 14, Girls 0.

Sweet Tart (Photo: Omena Historical Society)

New mayor of Michigan town 'purr-fect' for politics

Politics in a small northern Michigan village has gone to the dogs — and cats.

Those animals, plus goats, chickens and even peacocks, were among the candidates for mayor in Omena, a small community in Leelanau County, north of Traverse City.

Omena elected its first feline mayor, named Sweet Tart McKee.

Apollo, a 2-year-old boxer/pit bull mix who stayed with Princeton Peake after the toddler wandered about a mile from home in Waverly Township, Mich. (Photo: Emily Monacelli / Kalamazoo Gazette)

Police credit dog for saving missing toddler

Two Paw Paw parents have their dog to thank for leaving a trail of paw prints that police used to track a 2-year-old who was missing for several hours.

Sheriff Daniel Abbott said the family’s pit-boxer mix named Apollo may have saved Princeton Peake’s life by staying by his side. Police followed Apollo’s tracks to find Princeton in a muddy, wooded area up to a mile away.

Dog rescued from top of I-75 Rouge bridge gets new home

And now for one about a dog getting rescued:

Mike Moss, a CA Hull labor foreman, arrived at work on the I-75 Rouge bridge to find a dog covered in matted hair limping around in the safe-span. Moss rescued the dog, put him in the back of his truck and named him Lucky.

It turned out to be lucky for both the dog and Moss's father.

Ford officials are preserving a clock found Friday after being taken from the Michigan Central Station years ago. (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

Stolen Detroit depot clock goes home

For years, a piece of Detroit history was missing from its former home.

A sizeable clock that long greeted the constant stream of visitors arriving at the Michigan Central Depot passed at least two decades elsewhere until June, when an anonymous call lead to its discovery.

Jeff Goldblum’s Jurassic Park Laugh is one of five hot dogs on Slows new Wednesday night hot dog menu. (Photo: Nicole St. John)

Detroit restaurant names hot dog after Jeff Goldblum's laugh in 'Jurassic Park'

We threw this one in for giggles. The awkward, awkward giggles.

Jeff Goldblum's weird laugh at the beginning of the 1993 film "Jurassic Park" has been remixed, notated as sheet music and has been given the full internet meme treatment.

Now Jeff Goldblum's laugh — or rather the laugh of his character Dr. Ian Malcolm — from an early helicopter scene of the film has been honored with a hot dog at Slows Bar BQ restaurant in Detroit.

