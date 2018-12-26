Woman dies after bathrobe catches fire Christmas Day
Chester Township, Mich. – A 68-year-old western Michigan woman has died after suffering burns when her bathrobe caught fire Christmas Day.
Mary Menn dropped a cigarette Tuesday on the bathrobe she was wearing in her Chester Township home, northwest of Grand Rapids.
The Ottawa County sheriffs’ office said Menn had limited mobility. Her husband pulled her to the floor to smother the flames. He also called 911.
Menn died Tuesday night at a hospital.
The blaze was being investigated as accidental.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/12/26/woman-bathrobe-fire-cigarette/38800655/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.