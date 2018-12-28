Crashes kill 10 over Christmas holiday weekend
Ten people were killed in nine separate vehicle crashes in Michigan between last Friday through Sunday, according to the Michigan State Police.
The fatalities are more than double than the four deaths that happened in four crashes in the same corresponding weekend last year, officials said.
Of the 10 people killed this year, four were pedestrians, three of the crashes involved alcohol, and four of the occupants either weren't wearing seat belts or it's unknown if they were using the restraints.
State police annually conduct a campaign, called Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts Lifesaver Weekend, or Operation C.A.R.E, during the Christmas holiday to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities on Michigan highways.
Part of a national initiative, the operation was conducted from 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11: 59 p.m. Sunday.
