Kroger recalls cooked shrimp products in Mich., other states
Grocery store chain Kroger Co. is recalling some cooked shrimp products because they actually may be raw, the company said.
The recall covers nine different Aqua Star cooked shrimp products in Kroger stores in Michigan, central and northwest Ohio and northwestern Virginia, as well as the King Soopers, Fry's and Smith's locations in its family of stores.
Officials said customers who have purchased the products should not eat the shrimp because they may be spoiled by organisms or pathogens. Instead, they should return them to where they were purchased for a full refund.
Among the affected products: the two pound bag of Aqua Star's Sand Bar peeled and cooked shrimp, its 26-30 count of cooked, tail-on shrimp and its shrimp cocktail.
