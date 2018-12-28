Buy Photo Term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder this week signed an executive directive prohibiting state departments and agencies from discriminating against gay or transgender people seeking government contracts, grants or loans. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder this week signed an executive directive prohibiting state departments and agencies from discriminating against gay or transgender people seeking government contracts, grants or loans.

Snyder signed the directive Thursday and announced it Friday with just four days left in his tenure, describing it as an effort to lead by example in state government. It prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

“Michigan’s continued reinvention and economic growth depend on talented individuals choosing to live and work here,” Snyder wrote. “It is essential for state government to be a leader in welcoming all people to our state and ensuring that everyone is treated fairly and with respect.”

The outgoing governor noted that Michigan Civil Service Commission rules already prohibit departments from discriminating against state employees on the basis of sexual orientation.

Michigan law does not explicitly protect gay and transgender residents from discrimination in the private sector, but Michigan Department of Civil Rights began investigating complaints last summer after state commissioners interpreted existing statute to include some protections.

Snyder is poised to leave office Tuesday after an eight-year tenure marked by state and national debates over gay right and religious freedoms.

He signed a controversial law in 2015 allowing faith-based adoption agencies to decline working with gay parents, and he was a sometimes reluctant defendant in a legal battle over the state’s same-sex marriage ban that was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court that same year.

But Snyder also encouraged the Legislature to expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976 by including new anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender residents, a fight Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to continue.

Several legislative Republicans blasted the Civil Rights Commission in May when it interpreted existing law to include similar protections, and GOP Attorney General Bill Schuette issued a legal opinion in July calling the interpretation “invalid.”

Despite Schuette's opinion, the state civil rights department has continued investigating private sector workplace discrimination complaints, but it has not yet made any final determinations.

Snyder’s new directive is not binding on the Department of Attorney General or Secretary of State, but he encouraged those departments to voluntarily comply. Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel, a Democrat, will be the first openly gay statewide official in Michigan history.

