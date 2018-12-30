The firecrackers were described as the “M5000 Jumbo,” which are commercially available to the public. (Photo: google.com)

Grand Haven, Mich. – Masses have been canceled at a Roman Catholic church in western Michigan after firecrackers were discovered inside and outside the building.

The incident occurred Sunday at St. Patrick-St. Anthony church in Grand Haven. Police say parts of the church were vandalized and a television was broken. A man was arrested.

The firecrackers were described as the “M5000 Jumbo,” which are commercially available to the public.

Police were called around 7 a.m., two hours before the first of two Sunday Masses.

