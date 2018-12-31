1 death reported in Beaver Island plane crash
Beaver Island – One person has died in a small plane crash on Beaver Island in Lake Michigan.
Charlevoix County authorities say an explosion was heard near the island’s airport around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in locating the plane in a wooded area.
Beaver Island is off the northwestern tip of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. A ferry operates between the island and Charlevoix.
