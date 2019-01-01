Buy Photo Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer will become Michigan’s 49th governor during the New Year’s Day inauguration ceremony on Tuesday. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Michigan's new administration will take the reins of state government during a ceremony in front of the state Capitol on Tuesday.

Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer will become Michigan’s 49th governor during the New Year’s Day inauguration ceremony, which begins at 10:30 a.m. with a performance by the 126th Army Band of the Michigan National Guard.

Whitmer will take the oath of office shortly after 11:30 a.m., following the swearing in of those elected to state education and court seats, as well as Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel, Secretary of State-elect Jocelyn Benson and Lieutenant Gov.-elect Garlin Gilchrist.

Buy Photo Gretchen Whitmer triumphed over her Republican opponent Attorney General Bill Schuette by 10 percentage points in November after a campaign in which she promised to “fix the damn the roads.” (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Whitmer triumphed over her Republican opponent Attorney General Bill Schuette by 10 percentage points in November after a campaign in which she promised to “fix the damn the roads.”

The “Building Bridges Together” inauguration ceremony is free to the public and will be followed by an inaugural ball Tuesday night in Detroit. Tickets to the ball from 7-10 p.m. at Cobo Center are $150 a person.

People watching the Lansing inauguration can assemble on the east Capitol lawn, where there will be large video screens displaying the event. The ceremony will be moved to the Senate chambers in the event of bad weather.

Free public events, paid for by donors under the umbrella title Whitmer Winter Warmups, are set for Jan. 12 in Detroit and Flint, Jan. 26 in Grand Rapids and Feb. 16 in Marquette.

