A winter weather advisory for freezing drizzle has been issued for Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory for freezing drizzle has been issued for Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 4 AM. pic.twitter.com/wBWifj4bf2 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 2, 2019

The advisory means that freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties and motorists should expect slippery roads and limited visibility, the National Weather Service reported.

"Icing amounts will remain light, but a glaze will be possible on area roadways," the weather service advisory stated.

Police in Metro Detroit were reporting icy road conditions Tuesday night in both Wayne and Oakland Counties, including in the areas of Livonia, Plymouth and Canton.

The Livonia Police department was investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 96 at Levan, according to a Twitter post by the Michigan State Police.

Currently LIvonia Police is handling a fatal crash on E/B I-96-Levan. The crash specifics are still being determined by the local department. Arrow boards have been requested as the freeway is completely shut down at Levan. Expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/qREskfOpdb — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 2, 2019

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Livonia police department closed westbound Interstate 96 at Farmington due to several accidents at Newburgh, according to its Twitter account.

The road reopened shortly after 11 p.m.

A Tweet Tuesday night from the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit post said: "Please make sure to watch your speed as we are seeing some icy roads. And for our SUV and pick up drivers, four wheel drive just means that all four of your tires slide into the ditch or the car in front of you. Don’t start New Years with an avoidable crash."

Please make sure to watch your speed as we are seeing some icy roads. And for our SUV and pick up drivers, four wheel drive just means that all four of your tires slide into the ditch or the car in front of you. Don’t start New Years with an avoidable crash. pic.twitter.com/GZqI8bwNvy — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 2, 2019

The Road Commission for Oakland County tweeted Tuesday night that it had staff coming in to address icy roads.

"Please drive with caution," the tweet said.

jchambers@detnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/01/01/weather-advisory-southeast-michigan-over-icy-conditions/2461069002/