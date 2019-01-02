Sebewaing Township – Michigan authorities are trying to find a man who called 911 seeking help and reported that he was cold, wet and apparently lost.

The Huron County sheriff’s office say the search near the Sebewaing River began after a cellphone call Tuesday morning from the man. His location was tracked to Sebewaing Township, about 95 miles north of Detroit. Investigators say he may have been at a party earlier.

The man told a dispatcher he could see a factory. Around midday Tuesday, a Michigan Sugar employee reported finding a vehicle stuck in mud near their treatment pond’s fence. The search for 21-year-old Parker J. Haire was suspended Tuesday night due to darkness and was to resume Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Haire’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

