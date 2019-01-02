Buy Photo Meteorologists with the service predict the affected areas could see widespread freezing drizzle through the evening before it turns into light snow showers. (Photo: John T. Greilick/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Oakland and Macomb Counties.

The advisory, which also covers Shiawassee ,Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair and Livingston counties, is in effect until 9 p.m., according to the agency.

Meteorologists with the service predict the affected areas could see widespread freezing drizzle through the evening before it turns into light snow showers.

Motorists, especially those traveling in the corridor between Interstate 69 and Interstate 96, should anticipate rapid changes in road conditions during the evening commute, the agency said.

