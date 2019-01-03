Authorities reported a death at the Federal Correctional Institution, Milan, on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (Photo: Bill Pugliano, Getty Images)

Milan – A death has been reported at a federal prison in southeastern Michigan.

Kristin LaMaire of the Washtenaw County medical examiner’s office says the office is involved in the investigation of the fatality at the Federal Correctional Institution, Milan. She declined any additional comment Thursday.

Dan Clore, a spokesman for the prison, declined to comment but said a statement might be released. The FBI also declined to comment.

The Milan prison is a low-security prison for men in York Township, 50 miles southwest of Detroit. The Bureau of Prisons website says it has 1,363 inmates.

