Sterling Hts. man, 67, dies in Casco Twp. crash
Casco Township — A Sterling Heights man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Casco Township, officials said.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has identified the man as Patrick Mrachina, 67.
He was traveling west on I-94 near Church Road after 3 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of his 2008 Ford pickup on an icy road and went off the pavement, officials said Thursday.
His vehicle flipped on its side and Mrachina was ejected from the truck, they said. He was not wearing his seat belt, according to police.
Deputies continue to investigate the crash, officials also said.
