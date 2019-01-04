Fermi 2 nuclear plant is back online following repairs
Frenchtown Township – A nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan is back online after being shut down last month for repairs.
The Monroe News reports DTE Energy’s Fermi 2 plant in Monroe County was synchronized to the electrical grid on Tuesday.
DTE Energy spokesman Stephen Tait says the plant “was maintained in a safe, stable condition throughout the outage.” The plant was taken offline Dec. 6 as operators looked into an electrical issue on the plant’s main generator, which is on the non-nuclear side of the plant. The issue was traced to a ground fault.
The Detroit-based utility’s plant is located along Lake Erie in Frenchtown Township, near Michigan’s border with Ohio.
