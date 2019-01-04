Mary's Transdermal Indica Patches are included in the five recalled medical marijuana products provided to provisioning centers throughout Michigan that were not laboratory tested. (Photo: Marys Medicinals)

The state is warning the public of a voluntary recall on five medical marijuana products provided to provisioning centers throughout Michigan that were not laboratory tested.

According to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Choice Labs in Jackson, which supplied the products, and the Bureau of Marijuana Regulation issued the voluntary recall as a precaution due to marijuana patients possibly having impaired immune systems.

Patients or caregivers are advised to return recalled products to the provisioning center where they purchased them for proper disposal or retesting.

The state also encourages provisioning centers to inform patients or caregivers that purchased the affected products. The affected provisioning centers are in cities including Detroit, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and Burton.

Container labels will list the manufacturer's license number and production batch number.

The recall affects the following batches under Processor License PR-000005:

1A4050100000900000000035

1A4050100000900000000046

1A4050100000900000000064

1A4050100000900000000073

1A4050100000900000000075

1A4050100000900000000077

1A4050100000900000000138

1A4050100000900000000164

1A4050100000900000000167

The following products with the above batch numbers are part of the recall. Also listed are the provisioning centers subject to the recall.

Mary's Transdermal Indica Patches

5 & Dime

Compassionate Care by Design

Om of Medicine

3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo

Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus

Exclusive PR Center

Bloom City Club

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

Five Star Relief, Inc.

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Green Skies - Hoover, LLC

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Utopia Gardens, LCC

Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd

The Green Mile Detroit

The Remedy Tincture-Mary's

Bigfoot Wellness

5 & Dime

Five Star Relief, Inc.

Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd

Choice Labs - Page Ave

3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo

3843 Euclid, LLC – Dispo

Om of Medicine, LLC

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Compassionate Care by Design

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

Bloom City Club

Mary's Transdermal Patches CBD

Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus

5 & Dime

Compassionate Care by Design

Om of Medicine, LLC

3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo

Exclusive PR Center

Bloom City Club

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Green Skies - Hoover, LLC

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Utopia Gardens, LCC

The Green Mile Detroit

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

The Coltyn 1:1 Tincture

5 & Dime

Five Star Relief, Inc

Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd

Choice Labs - Page Ave

3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo

Utopia Gardens, LCC

Exclusive PR Center

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Green Skies - Hoover, LLC

Compassionate Care by Design

Bigfoot Wellness

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Bloom City Club

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

5 & Dime

Mary's Transdermal 1:1 Patches

Compassionate Care by Design

Om of Medicine, LLC

Exclusive PR Center

Bloom City Club

Five Star Relief, Inc

Green Skies - Far West, LLC

Green Skies - Hoover, LLC

Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC

Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness

