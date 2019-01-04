State warns of voluntary recall on medical marijuana products
The state is warning the public of a voluntary recall on five medical marijuana products provided to provisioning centers throughout Michigan that were not laboratory tested.
According to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Choice Labs in Jackson, which supplied the products, and the Bureau of Marijuana Regulation issued the voluntary recall as a precaution due to marijuana patients possibly having impaired immune systems.
Patients or caregivers are advised to return recalled products to the provisioning center where they purchased them for proper disposal or retesting.
The state also encourages provisioning centers to inform patients or caregivers that purchased the affected products. The affected provisioning centers are in cities including Detroit, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and Burton.
Container labels will list the manufacturer's license number and production batch number.
The recall affects the following batches under Processor License PR-000005:
1A4050100000900000000035
1A4050100000900000000046
1A4050100000900000000064
1A4050100000900000000073
1A4050100000900000000075
1A4050100000900000000077
1A4050100000900000000138
1A4050100000900000000164
1A4050100000900000000167
The following products with the above batch numbers are part of the recall. Also listed are the provisioning centers subject to the recall.
Mary's Transdermal Indica Patches
5 & Dime
Compassionate Care by Design
Om of Medicine
3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus
Exclusive PR Center
Bloom City Club
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
Five Star Relief, Inc.
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Utopia Gardens, LCC
Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd
The Green Mile Detroit
The Remedy Tincture-Mary's
Bigfoot Wellness
5 & Dime
Five Star Relief, Inc.
Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd
Choice Labs - Page Ave
3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
3843 Euclid, LLC – Dispo
Om of Medicine, LLC
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Compassionate Care by Design
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
Bloom City Club
Mary's Transdermal Patches CBD
Montrowe, LLC - Greenhaus
5 & Dime
Compassionate Care by Design
Om of Medicine, LLC
3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
Exclusive PR Center
Bloom City Club
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Utopia Gardens, LCC
The Green Mile Detroit
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
The Coltyn 1:1 Tincture
5 & Dime
Five Star Relief, Inc
Choice Labs - Ann Arbor Rd
Choice Labs - Page Ave
3843 Euclid, LLC - Dispo
Utopia Gardens, LCC
Exclusive PR Center
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
Compassionate Care by Design
Bigfoot Wellness
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Bloom City Club
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
5 & Dime
Mary's Transdermal 1:1 Patches
Compassionate Care by Design
Om of Medicine, LLC
Exclusive PR Center
Bloom City Club
Five Star Relief, Inc
Green Skies - Far West, LLC
Green Skies - Hoover, LLC
Green Skies - Healing Tree, LLC
Cannarbor, Inc - Arbors Wellness
