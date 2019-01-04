Buy Photo This weekend will be sunny and warm for the beginning of January. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The temperatures going into this weekend in the region will be on the warmer side not normally seen in the early days of January, weather officials said Friday.

On Friday, the sun will shine and high will be in the mid to upper 40s and "quite a bit above normal for today," said Alex Manion of the National Weather Service.

After a drop down on Friday night into the upper 20s, Saturday's temps will leap again to the mid to upper 40s with extended periods of sunshine.

A cold front will move through late Saturday night and into Sunday that will drop the highs in the mid to upper 30s. But no precipitation that day, either, Manion said.

"The normal highs are in the low 30s for the Metro area," Manion said. "So we're a solid 15 degrees above normal with the exception of that Sunday."

Manion said the warm-up is caused by a jet stream pattern up to our north with warm air that suddenly flowed into the region. Another factor is the "weak" El Nino effect, he added. Last month, with the warmer air, Manion said, more rain fell rather than snow.

"And also with El Ninos, we trend warmer than normal, so that's another possibility," he said. "We typically don't advertise warm winters for extended periods of time unless we have a strong El Nino. And right now we're trending toward a weak El Nino."

Going into the workweek on Monday, the temperatures warm up into the 40s again but with expected rain showers.

Extended forecast

Saturday: High temperature of 43 low of 31, mostly sunny.

Sunday: High of 36, low of 28, partly sunny

Monday: Rain but warmer with a high of 46 and a low of 37.

Tuesday: High of 44 and a low of 30, mostly cloudy.

Wednesday: High of 38 and a low of 28 degrees with clouds and some breaks of sun.

Source: AccuWeather

