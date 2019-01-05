Alpena Township – A 60-year-old woman has died in northern Michigan after her snowmobile broke through ice on a lake.

The Alpena News reports that police and other rescuers were able to reach Lynne Bever but couldn’t immediately pull her from Long Lake in Alpena County. She was pronounced dead at a hospital Friday.

The cause of death was drowning.

A snowmobile used by Bever’s boyfriend also fell through the ice. He survived.

