The U.S. House approved proposal failed to advance from a Senate subcommittee and expired Thursday when the 2-year term of the 115th Congress ended.
Visclosky said renaming Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore a national park may help grow the regional economy and provide the 15,000-acre lakeshore along Lake Michigan “with the recognition it deserves.”
National Park Service acting director P. Daniel Smith told a U.S. Senate subcommittee in August that the Trump administration wants to limit that designation to sites with a variety of resources and encompassing large land or water areas.
