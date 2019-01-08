Man bound over for trial in Mich. motel room slaying
Flint – A man accused of killing a woman during sex and then stuffing her body under a motel room bed has been bound over for trial.
Thirty-six-year-old Aaron Thornton was bound over Monday on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful imprisonment in the strangulation of 28-year-old Jessica Flood, of Flint.
Prosecutors say Thornton killed Flood on June 20 in a room at the Great Western Inn in Mount Morris Township. Her body was found five days later after a motel guest complained about a foul odor.
Thornton’s attorney, Michael Ewing, told The Flint Journal that Genesee District Judge Mark Latchana ruled that there wasn’t enough evidence to bind over co-defendant Jennifer L. Harrington on the same charges as Thornton, but she’ll face trial on a charge of accessory after the fact.
Ewing declined to comment further about Thornton’s case.
