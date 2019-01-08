Buy Photo Temperatures are expected to hit an unseasonable 47 degrees Jan. 8, 2019 but will drop on Wednesday to a low of around 25. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

After another day of warmer-than-normal temperatures, winter will make an appearance.

On Tuesday, temperatures in Metro Detroit are expected to reach 47 degrees. The normal high temperature in the region is about 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township.

Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening, the agency said.

It's also possible the rain could turn to snow as a cold front move in to the region and causes temperatures to fall to a low of 26 degrees, a 21-degree swing. Some snow accumulation is possible, mainly north of Interstate 69.

Meteorologists at the weather service also predict that between 6 p.m. and midnight Tuesday the cold front will bring in winds with gusts of up to 30-40 mph.

Colder weather in store for the rest of the week with temperatures lingering in the high 20-degree range through Friday.

Meanwhile, the northern part of the state is already being blanketed by snow.

A storm dropped more than a foot of snow on parts of the Upper Peninsula, creating hazardous driving conditions and keeping some students home from school.

The National Weather Service said the largest snowfall totals Monday were seen in the central and eastern Upper Peninsula and across the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Officials are urging people to be cautious when driving.

Lake Superior State University said Tuesday it has closed its main campus in Sault Ste. Marie due to weather conditions, including blowing snow. The school said only essential personnel will report to work Tuesday, but it plans to reopen Wednesday.

Extended forecast

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 27 degrees with a low of 20 degrees. Windy.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 27 degrees and a low of 18 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 28 degrees and a low of 22 degrees.

Saturday: Cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low of 23 degrees. There's a chance of snow after 1 p.m.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low of 23 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees.

