Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township (Photo: Andy Levin Campaign)

Michigan Democrats accused President Donald Trump of creating a government shutdown crisis that is hurting their constituents and federal workers after he argued Tuesday night for $5.7 billion in spending for a border barrier.

The Republican president argued that there is "a growing national security and humanitarian crisis at our Southern Border" that is overwhelming the U.S. immigration system.

After Trump finished his speech, Michigan's congressional Democrats called for him to end his demands and reopen the nine affected federal departments.

"Tonight, the president proved he does not care about pulling us out of the mess he created," said Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township. "It is shameful that the president is using our nation’s public servants, including thousands of workers in Michigan, as pawns in a political game."

Kildee called on Trump to "negotiate with Democrats, not pander to his political base."

Freshman Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, accused Trump of creating "political chaos."

“It’s in crisis because more than 5,000 federal workers in Michigan are furloughed or working without pay, and because the president insists on using their paychecks as political bargaining chips," Levin said in a statement. "... It’s in crisis because the EPA has halted inspections at our drinking water systems. It’s in crisis because our president has said he is prepared to prolong this shutdown for years if he does not get his way."

Trump's speech was followed by a short joint address by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, who urged Trump to stop his demands.

But other Republicans argued that Schumer and Pelosi don't care about border security and are playing politics.

"Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and their resist-and-obstruct Democrats will do whatever it takes to fight President Trump at all costs instead of fighting to protect our nation’s security," said Michael Joyce, a Michigan spokesman for the Republican National Committee.

"It’s time for Sen. Gary Peters, Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Rep. Haley Stevens to represent their constituents and work with Republicans to secure the border, said Joyce, referring to three Michigan Democrats who are expected to face re-election challenges in 2020.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township (Photo: File photo)

Before the speech, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, urged others to boycott watching the president's speech.

"If Trump isn’t talking about the children dying in his Administration’s custody at the border, federal workers going without pay, or the service organizations who rely on gov’t funding being in limbo — I don’t need to hear it. #EndtheShutdown!" Tlaib tweeted.

But after listening to all of the televised speeches, libertarian-leaning Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, said he found neither Trump nor the Democratic leaders made persuasive arguments that will end the funding stalemate.

"Nobody convinced anybody," Amash tweeted.

