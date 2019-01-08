UM has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by a former employee who claims she was wrongly terminated. (Photo: .)

Ann Arbor – The University of Michigan has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by a former employee who claims she was wrongly terminated.

MLive.com reports Tuesday that the school, through its attorney, signed a settlement on Dec. 3. It was released following a public records request by the news organization.

Amy J. Wang alleged that she was asked by her boss to lie to federal immigration officials about the duties of another employee, whom she says shouldn’t have been working in a permanent managerial job. The other employee was a non-U.S. resident.

Spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says the university “categorically denies” the allegation that Wang was asked to lie. He says the university discovered the visa issues on its own.

The university didn’t admit liability in the settlement with Wang.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/01/08/university-michigan-pay-settle-employee-lawsuit/38864443/