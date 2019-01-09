In this Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a student town hall at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. President Donald Trump’s school safety commission is proposing a rollback of Obama-era guidance that was meant to curb racial disparities in school discipline. The commission was led by DeVos and made dozens of policy recommendations in a report released Tuesday. Trump created the panel in March following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

Less than a month after finishing her time in the Michigan House, former Republican Rep. Daniela Garcia has taken a position in the U.S. Department of Education.

Garcia will serve as the director of outreach in the office of Communications and Outreach at the federal education agency led by west Michigan native and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

In her new role, Garcia of Holland will direct “interaction with organizations and individuals at the national, state and local levels,” according to a department statement Tuesday.

Garcia served two terms in the state House, where she was a member of the education reform committee and sponsor of Detroit Public Schools bailout legislation in 2016. Prior to her time in the house, Garcia was an adviser to former Congressman Pete Hoekstra and worked for the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce, according to her state House biography.

A graduate of West Ottawa High School, Garcia obtained a bachelor’s from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in education policy and administration from Catholic University.

