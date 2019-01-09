Less than a month after finishing her time in the Michigan House, former Republican Rep. Daniela Garcia has taken a position in the U.S. Department of Education.
Garcia will serve as the director of outreach in the office of Communications and Outreach at the federal education agency led by west Michigan native and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
In her new role, Garcia of Holland will direct “interaction with organizations and individuals at the national, state and local levels,” according to a department statement Tuesday.
Garcia served two terms in the state House, where she was a member of the education reform committee and sponsor of Detroit Public Schools bailout legislation in 2016. Prior to her time in the house, Garcia was an adviser to former Congressman Pete Hoekstra and worked for the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce, according to her state House biography.
A graduate of West Ottawa High School, Garcia obtained a bachelor’s from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in education policy and administration from Catholic University.
