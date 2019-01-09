Bellaire– A hunter who authorities say accidentally shot and killed another hunter in Michigan’s northeastern Lower Peninsula on the first day of the state’s annual firearms deer season last year is facing charges.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports 45-year-old David Michael Barber was arraigned Wednesday in 86th District Court on charges including involuntary manslaughter and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.

Barber’s lawyer Daniel Hartman offered “condolences to the family.”

The state Department of Natural Resources has said conservation officers responded Nov. 15 to a reported hunting accident in near the Antrim County community of Alden. The DNR said 38-year-old Justin Beutel of the Midland County community of Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DNR has said the men were hunting separately.

