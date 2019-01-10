An incident has created a miles-long backup at the Michigan/Ohio border. (Photo: Ohio Department of Transportation)

Northbound Interstate 75 is closed in Monroe County Thursday morning as officials work to address human waste that fell from a truck into the roadway, police confirmed.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the closure took place on northbound I-75, at Summit, about 9:40 a.m. That's at the two-mile marker, not far north of the Michigan-Ohio border.

Sgt. Rod Goss of the Michigan State Police confirmed that a truck that was carrying human waste lost its cargo on the roadway. This has forced the closure of all three lanes.

