Feces spill causes NB I-75 in Monroe County to be closed
Northbound Interstate 75 is closed in Monroe County Thursday morning as officials work to address human waste that fell from a truck into the roadway, police confirmed.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the closure took place on northbound I-75, at Summit, about 9:40 a.m. That's at the two-mile marker, not far north of the Michigan-Ohio border.
Sgt. Rod Goss of the Michigan State Police confirmed that a truck that was carrying human waste lost its cargo on the roadway. This has forced the closure of all three lanes.
