Flint — A weapon found Thursday at a charter school in Flint led to a lockdown of the building, officials said.

School administrators were notified of a weapon on the campus of Eagle's Nest Academy, 5101 Cloverlawn Drive.

Eagle's Nest Academy, located at 5101 Cloverlawn Drive in Flint (Photo: Google Map)

When the weapon was found on school grounds, the building was placed on lockdown until 11:15 a.m., Principal Denesha Smith and Dean Kevin Johnson said in a notice to parents on social media.

School officials said they "immediately confiscated" the weapon and contacted authorities.

"As with all matters of student safety, we have taken this very serious and have acted accordingly, utilizing both school system disciplinary resources and working along side Flint Police," officials said in a post on Facebook.

Eagle's Nest Academy declined to comment Thursday. No further details on the type of weapon, where it was found or the outcome of the incident have been released.

"We invite you to be our guest tomorrow morning, Friday, January 11, 2019 at 9:00 am for 'Coffee with the Principal' of which you will have an opportunity to ask any questions, you choose, at that time. It is our pleasure to serve you," the administrators wrote.

