Lavora Barnes has secured the endorsement of the United Auto Workers union in her bid for Michigan Democratic Party chair.

The green light from the influential union is a big win for the state party's chief operating officer, who entered the race as a favorite to replace Chairman Brandon Dillon. Dillon’s replacement will be selected at the party’s Feb. 2 state convention.

“We believe Lavora has the ability to unify the Democratic Party while providing strong leadership and building on the success of the 2018 election,” said Gary Jones, UAW International president.

In a Friday statement, Jones said the endorsement by UAW officers and Michigan's regional directors was based in part on Barnes’ diverse background in public relations, media and politics. She served as the Michigan state director for Obama for America in 2012 and worked in the White House office of media affairs during the Clinton administration.

“Lavora has the ability to hit the ground running through her experience at MDP and as a veteran political strategist,” Jones said.

Other Democratic Party chair candidates include former state Rep. Nancy Quarles, Detroit area Democratic operative Greg Bowens, chemist and political organizer Lisa DiRado, former Army officer turned mental health consultant Patrick Biange, Rochell Kirby of Lathrup Village and MD Alam of Detroit.

Among Republicans, two women are vying to replace Michigan Republican Party chairman Ron Weiser.

GOP field organizer in Detroit and Wayne County and head of the Republican National Committee’s Urban Engagement and Women’s Engagement Gina Barr is competing against a favorite for the position, former state Rep. Laura Cox. Cox is a past Immigrations and Customs Enforcement special agent who later was a Wayne County commissioner.

