Buy Photo Michigan State University Interim President John Engler answers questions from The Detroit News Editorial Board and reporters in the Tony Snow conference room at The Detroit News in downtown Detroit on Friday, January 11, 2019. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

Michigan State University Interim President John Engler said Friday he is done with investigations into the university's handling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, saying officials are "trying to go back to work" despite calls from victims and others for more scrutiny to bring resolution and accountability.

Engler made the statement during a wide-ranging interview with The Detroit News Editorial Board, as he outlined numerous steps the university has taken to correct the problems that allowed Nassar to prey on young women at MSU for decades.

Engler defended the university's cooperation with the Michigan Attorney General's office, whose special investigator accused the university of stonewalling investigators in a report released last month.

"We are pleased with the report," Engler said, "because he found no criminal wrong-doing and vigorously disagree with the idea that there was anything but full cooperation."

He added that the university is withholding 29 documents under attorney-client privilege but if a judge rules that MSU should give them to investigators, "we are happy to turn those over."

Engler also defended himself against criticism from Nassar victims and supporters who say he his words and actions since becoming interim president have shown disdain for them.

"I have great empathy for the individuals who were hurt by Larry Nassar," Engler said. "They have been carrying this, in some cases, for 20 years."

When asked whether he would support an investigation like the one like General Motors did to examine its culture during the automaker's ignition switch recall, Engler said one was not needed.

"The good news is we've already done that," Engler said, citing a report completed by a Kansas City law firm in 2018.

"Husch Blackwell has been there, they looked at our Title IX process, they've given us lots of advice and based on that, we made lots of changes."

Pressed further, Engler said he would not support another investigation.

"There are some people who want to continue to investigate and inquire into lots of things," Engler said. "I wouldn't support any more ... We're trying to get rid of lawyers and consultants now. We're trying to go back to work."

But Trustee Brian Mosallam said earlier this week that he has called three times for an independent investigation like the 2014 report that GM commissioned by former U.S. Attorney Anton R. Valukas, which explored explore how faulty ignition switches caused more than 50 crashes and at least 13 deaths.

Mosallam and others have called for that review to examine the culture problems that led to Nassar's crimes, and go beyond the attorney general's recent investigation.

"The attorney general's office was looking for criminality," Mosallam said. "I wanted a report on accountability: who, what, where, when."

Mosallam said MSU can be transparent and find out who knew what and when they knew it to understand what led to the scandal, even if the missteps were not necessarily criminal. He sent an email last year to one of MSU's law firms, asking for a decision on whether to conduct an independent investigation that looked into everything that happened, including privileged information, and produce a public report.

But Mosallam said he was blocked by Brian Breslin, the former chair of the board. He said that Breslin told him, "We're not going to go down that road."

Breslin could not be reached for comment immediately Friday.

Mosallam said he will discuss putting together a report to "show transparency."

Mosallam, who was defeated in a bid to be elected board chair earlier this week, is not the only one to call for an independent investigation.

After Trustee Joel Ferguson successfully nominated Trustee Dianne Byrum as chair of the board this week, Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar, tweeted five things that Byrum has refused to do.

Among them was opening an independent investigation.

"We asked for this for months," Denhollander tweeted. "It took Penn State only a few days to take this step. MSU never did. And then they refused to cooperate with the AG's investigation. You want change? Find out what needs to change first. Investigate."

