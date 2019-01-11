Buy Photo GM layoffs could cost the state 16K jobs, economists from the University of Michigan said at the bi-annual Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference Jan. 11, 2019 (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

Lansing — Michigan’s economy has “rarely been better than this, but there are more clouds on the horizon than there have been in a while,” a University of Michigan economist told state officials and lawmakers Friday during a bi-annual briefing.

The state’s prolonged economic recovery is expected to slow in 2018 because of looming jobs cuts at General Motors, modest declines in Big Three vehicle sales, a tightening job market and President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff war with China and other countries.

Michigan added roughly 540,900 jobs in 2018, and UM economists are projecting smaller gains of 25,700 jobs in 2019, 34,400 in 2020 and 32,100 in 2021.

General Motors last year announced plans to lay off nearly 1,900 workers at its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly and Warren Transmission plants, along with roughly 8,000 white-collar jobs in unspecified locations.

Most of those white-collar cuts are also likely to occur in Michigan, said Gabe Ehrlich, director of U-M’s Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics, which projects the state could lose a total of 16,000 jobs over the next two years at the automaker, suppliers and companies that could be hurt by reduced spending by laid off employees.

“But we really do think the fact the labor market is so strong right now may help some of these workers who are losing their jobs to find work more quickly than they might have been able to do in the past,” said Gabe Ehrlich, director of UM’s Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics.

Michigan’s unemployment rate averaged 4.3 percent in 2018, just slightly above the national average, and dipped to 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter, Ehrlich said. UM projects the rate will continue to decline to 3.7 by 2020, which would match lows from 1999 and 2000.

Light vehicle sales are expected to decline slightly in coming years after peaking in 2016, dipping from 17.2 million units in 2018 to 16.5 million in 2021. Detroit automakers sold 7.2 million vehicles in the U.S. last year but are projected to sell 6.9 million in 2021.

Economic experts briefed lawmakers Friday morning to start the bi-annual Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference, where state officials agreed to modest increases in revenue projections that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state legislators will use to craft the state's next roughly $56 billion budget.

Spending promises made by previous Legislatures — along with the slowing economic growth — are expected to complicate the budget process and Whitmer's pledges to boost road repair funding and eliminate the so-called "pension tax" on retirement income approved in 2011.

Officials are projecting the state will collect $10.7 billion in general fund during the current fiscal year, up $288.6 million from previous estimates but down 2.2 percent from 2018. They raised fiscal year 2020 projections by $199 million for the general fund, the state's main source of discretionary spending.

Officials are also estimating $13.5 million in School Aid Fund revenue this year, down $23.9 million from earlier projections but up 1.6 percent from last year. They raised estimates for fiscal year 2020 by $25.9 million.

Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature has made several spending promises in recent years that remain on the books as Whitmer prepares to draft her first executive budget proposal, including $600 million in general fund money that will go towards roads by 2021 and nearly $500 million a year to reimburse local governments for lost revenue as the result of industrial personal property tax cuts.

Lawmakers dedicated most of the state’s unspent revenue late last year, approving a $1.3 billion supplemental spending bill that Gov. Rick Snyder signed just days before leaving office. The term-limited Republican also signed legislation to shift revenue from the School Aid Fund to offset projected gains in online sales tax revenue.

Nationally, the economy is also expected to continue growing but at a slower rate as the stimulus produced by government spending increases and tax cuts taper off.

Economic growth in 2018 was partially driven by the “spending binge” by Congress and a business rush to export products or import materials in the face of President Donald Trump’s looming tariff battle with China, said Daniil Manaenkov, an economist with the University of Michigan.

The years-long economic recovery finally produced “significant acceleration” of wages in 2018, Manaenkov said. “Economists had been projecting this for years. This year, we finally got to say, ‘We told you so.'”

The ongoing federal government shutdown could impact January jobs numbers, he told budget officials and lawmakers.

“There may be like a small uptick in unemployment or a small slowdown in job gains for January,” Manaenkov said.

Joel Prakken, chief US economist for IHS Markit, told officials that the best-case scenario for the national economy is “more of the same” until the next recession hits.

“We all know that recession is coming, but forecasters don’t know when it’s coming, and we don’t know why it’s coming” and are therefore hesitant to build it into their models, he said.

joostinig@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/01/11/michigan-budget-whitmer-revenue-conference/2546603002/