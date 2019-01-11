Medical marijuana products sold at The Green Mile in Detroit have been recalled by the state. (Photo: Google Maps)

Medical marijuana products sold in Detroit and Kalamazoo have been recalled due to failed laboratory testing.

The emerging industry’s second recall in a week, the announcement affects items sold from The Green Mile in Detroit between Dec. 18 and Jan. 3 and product sold by Compassionate Care by Design in Kalamazoo between Dec. 12 and Dec. 29.

Certain marijuana items sold from those stores failed laboratory testing, according to a statement from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The products failed because of issues such as yeast and mold results, chemical residue, and bacteria and coliforms.

The provisioning centers are required to notify patients and caregivers who purchased the affected items.

Last week, the state warned the public of a voluntary recall from Choice Labs in Jackson on five medical marijuana products that had been supplied to provisioning centers without laboratory testing.

Patients who received the following products from The Green Mile in Detroit should return them to the provisioning center:

Gelato; License No. 1A405010000076E000000140

Superman OG; License No. 1A405010000076E000000141

Mimosa; License No. 1A405010000076E000000125

Girl Scout Cookies; License No. 1A405010000076E000000126

Patients who received the following products from Compassionate Care by Design in Kalamazoo should return them to the provisioning center:

Critical Cali; License No. 1A4040100000515000000014

GMO; License No. 1A4040100000515000000015

Silver Haze; License No. 1A4040100000515000000016

GSC; License No. 1A4040100000515000000017

Critical Kush; License No. 1A4040100000515000000018

Blueberry; License No. 1A4040100000515000000019

Skunk #1; License No. 1A4040100000515000000020

Chunk D; License No. 1A4040100000515000000021

Amnesia Lemon Kush; License No. 1A4040100000515000000022

Special Kush; License No. 1A4040100000515000000023

Purple Punch; License No. 1A4040100000515000000024

