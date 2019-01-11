Detroit, Kalamazoo medical marijuana products recalled for second time in week
Medical marijuana products sold in Detroit and Kalamazoo have been recalled due to failed laboratory testing.
The emerging industry’s second recall in a week, the announcement affects items sold from The Green Mile in Detroit between Dec. 18 and Jan. 3 and product sold by Compassionate Care by Design in Kalamazoo between Dec. 12 and Dec. 29.
Certain marijuana items sold from those stores failed laboratory testing, according to a statement from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The products failed because of issues such as yeast and mold results, chemical residue, and bacteria and coliforms.
The provisioning centers are required to notify patients and caregivers who purchased the affected items.
Last week, the state warned the public of a voluntary recall from Choice Labs in Jackson on five medical marijuana products that had been supplied to provisioning centers without laboratory testing.
Patients who received the following products from The Green Mile in Detroit should return them to the provisioning center:
- Gelato; License No. 1A405010000076E000000140
- Superman OG; License No. 1A405010000076E000000141
- Mimosa; License No. 1A405010000076E000000125
- Girl Scout Cookies; License No. 1A405010000076E000000126
Patients who received the following products from Compassionate Care by Design in Kalamazoo should return them to the provisioning center:
- Critical Cali; License No. 1A4040100000515000000014
- GMO; License No. 1A4040100000515000000015
- Silver Haze; License No. 1A4040100000515000000016
- GSC; License No. 1A4040100000515000000017
- Critical Kush; License No. 1A4040100000515000000018
- Blueberry; License No. 1A4040100000515000000019
- Skunk #1; License No. 1A4040100000515000000020
- Chunk D; License No. 1A4040100000515000000021
- Amnesia Lemon Kush; License No. 1A4040100000515000000022
- Special Kush; License No. 1A4040100000515000000023
- Purple Punch; License No. 1A4040100000515000000024
