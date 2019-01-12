The university announced the hire of University of Michigan announced Saturday the addition of Rhonda Faehn on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: mgoblue.com)

A former USA Gymnastics senior official who left the organization during the fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal, has been hired by the University of Michigan as a consultant for the women's gymnastics team.

The university announced the hire of Rhonda Faehn on Saturday afternoon, hours after the news was first reported by the Michigan Daily, the school's student newspaper.

Faehn started working as a consultant in a coaching capacity during the team’s trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Thursday and will continue with the team through 2019, the athletic department said in a news release issued at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Faehn joins UM's coaching staff three months after assistant gymnastics coach Scott Vetere resigned amid allegations of indecent public conduct.

"Following a comprehensive search process working closely with our administration, I am pleased to add Rhonda Faehn to our staff," head coach Bev Plocki, said in the news release. "I have known and respected Rhonda Faehn for over two decades. Her accomplishments in our sport speak for themselves. Her technical knowledge and experience will greatly benefit our student-athletes."

Warde Manuel, the university's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, said he supported her appointment only after a through review of her career and involvement with USA Gymnastics.

"The well-being and safety of our student-athletes is always our highest priority,” Manuel said in the statement. “Our current student-athletes had a prominent voice throughout this search process to provide their perspective. This included a meeting between me and the captains before a final decision was made.

"After our exhaustive due diligence, we felt comfortable that coach Faehn reported all information available to her regarding Larry Nassar and that she cooperated fully, including voluntarily participating in all investigations and offering testimony before Congress. Neither an internal investigation by USA Gymnastics or a criminal investigation by the FBI have assigned culpability or resulted in any charges against her."

Faehn led the University of Florida gymnastics program to three straight NCAA championships from 2013-15, 10 top-five NCAA finishes and four SEC conference titles. She was the 2007 NACGC National Coach of the Year. Most recently, Faehn worked as senior vice president for the USA Gymnastics women's program from 2015-18.

"I am heartened at the outpouring of support that I received this weekend," Faehn said in the statement. "I am thrilled to join the University of Michigan and am appreciative of the careful consideration demonstrated by the administration. I am excited to work with these young women and am thankful for their enthusiastic support."

Before becoming the head coach at Florida in 2002, Faehn worked as an associate head coach and assistant coach at Nebraska for four seasons. She also has coached at Maryland (1997-98) as an assistant coach and at UCLA (1992-94) as a student assistant coach.

She graduated from UCLA in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in history. She was an alternate on the 1988 U.S. Olympic team, a two-time U.S. vault champion and member of the U.S. national team from 1985-88.



