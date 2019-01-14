Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: Elizabeth Conley/The Detroit News)

A 54-year-old man, a semi-truck driver, died Monday morning in Monroe County in a crash with a pickup when the cargo he was carrying shifted into the cab area of his truck, police said.

Michigan State Police say the fatal crash took place about 6:36 a.m. at South Custer Road at Herr.

Police say the semi was traveling east on South Custer in the left lane.

There was a red light, and the pickup "abruptly" changed lanes, putting it in the position to be rear-ended by the semi.

The crash caused the cargo the semi driver was carrying to shift into the driver's cab, striking him. He died at the scene, while the pickup driver was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton for non-life-threatening injuries.

State police ask that anyone who has information to share on the crash to call Trooper Sharon McDonald at the Monroe Post, (734) 242-3500.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/01/14/police-semi-truck-driver-rear-ends-pickup-dies/2568919002/