Lansing — A new trade association representing Michigan’s burgeoning medical marijuana and recreational marijuana businesses has taken shape.

The Michigan Cannabis Industry Association will represent about 50 marijuana businesses, lobby for pot-friendly regulations and laws, and provide group insurance and discounts.

Democratic Ann Arbor legislators Sen. Jeff Irwin and Rep. Yousef Rabhi stood with the group during a Tuesday press conference, noting that the "unifying voice" for the cannabis industry would help legislators.

"Too often we’ve seen the Legislature stand in a place that maybe doesn’t understand what this industry brings to the table," Rabhi said.

The group’s first priority, however, will be addressing the looming supply shortage in the newly licensed medical marijuana industry.

“With almost no access left to medicine for patients and empty shelves in our member’s facilities, solutions need to be put in place immediately that allow patients to obtain their medicine,” said Robin Schneider, executive director for the association.

Though some Lansing marijuana businesses have state operating licenses, none are open in the city because of supply shortages, Schneider said.

In Ann Arbor, the Om of Medicine provisioning center has been in business for more than nine years and usually stocks its shelves with hundreds of products, said the center's owner Mark Passerini

But "over the past two weeks, we’ve had 12 products on our shelves," said Passerini, noting that the products available were not the unique preparations needed by the most vulnerable patients.

The concerns regarding the shortage echo those voiced by marijuana groups Monday in an open letter to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel. They urged Whitmer to sign an executive order delaying the deadline for closure of temporarily operating facilities.

More than 70 temporary medical marijuana facilities were ordered to close by Jan. 1 if they had not yet obtained a state operating license. The closures have limited the market from roughly 115 medical marijuana distribution centers to 48 state-licensed facilities, according to the letter from MILegalize, MI-NORML and the Michigan Democratic Party Cannabis Caucus.

The facilities that are licensed are “poorly distributed” throughout the state, and ramping up the current market to provide for the patients that were served by the 115 businesses could take months, the letter said.

The closure of the facilities “may satisfy the new administrative rules but it fails the state’s basic responsibility, created by the Medical Marijuana Act, to protect the health and wellness of those ill and injured person,” the letter said.

In a statement shortly after the Jan. 1 change in administration, the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs signaled the potential for lenience in enforcement of the Jan. 1 deadline. The department said it was “in the process of determining whether continued operation in violation of current administrative rules could affect an applicant’s future licensure.”

