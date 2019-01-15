Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Police: Crash with truck kills moped rider at MSU
Police say a person driving a moped has died following a crash at Michigan State University involving a salt truck
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Police: Crash with truck kills moped rider at MSU
Associated Press
Published 12:56 p.m. ET Jan. 15, 2019 | Updated 12:58 p.m. ET Jan. 15, 2019
East Lansing – Police say a person driving a moped has died following a crash at Michigan State University involving a salt truck.
University police Capt. Doug Monette tells the Lansing State Journal the crash happened about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.
The stretch of roadway where the crash occurred at the East Lansing school’s campus was closed for about three hours afterward.
Additional information about the person who died wasn’t immediately released. Monette says the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/01/15/michigan-state-university-moped-rider-killed/38901543/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.