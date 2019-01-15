Two Port Huron women were charged with spiking a recovery home manager's food with suspected heroin, police said.

The 38-year-old worker at the facility in the 1200 block of Lapeer Avenue told officers she heard rumors "that she was poisoned by two clients that didn't want her to work there anymore," investigators said in a statement.

Sarah Elaine Prange (Photo: Port Huron Police Department)

he residents reportedly placed the drug in the employee's macaroni and cheese Friday, which the woman thought "tasted funny" and eventually discarded, according to the release.

The manager was treated at McLaren Port Huron Hospital. Investigators obtained evidence that she had been poisoned and arrested Shanna Marie Kota, 40, and Sarah Elaine Prange, 22, on Sunday.

Both were held at the St. Clair County Intervention Center and arraigned Tuesday on one count of poisoning, a 15-year felony.

Shanna Marie Kota (Photo: Port Huron Police Department)

Bond was set at $100,000 each. A probable-cause hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.



