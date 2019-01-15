A winter weather advisory has been issued until early Wednesday for southeast Michigan, setting the scene for a slippery morning commute with reduced visibility.

The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service's Detroit/Pontiac office, remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory says southwest winds will increase with gusts in excess of 30 mph overnight and push in colder air that will cause wet roads to quickly freeze by Wednesday morning.

Widespread freezing drizzle is expected for all of southeast Michigan, the weather service said.

The advisory covers areas from northern Lower Michigan and mid-Michigan to Port Huron, Pontiac, Warren, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Adrian and Monroe in southeast Michigan.

The weather service warns that hazardous and slick travel conditions are likely. Freezing drizzle will expand across northern Michigan on Tuesday night, "mixing with and eventually transitioning to all snow overnight."

