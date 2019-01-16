Crime tape. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Exeter Township – Authorities say an elderly woman and her adult son whose bodies were found inside their southeastern Michigan home over the weekend may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Monroe County sheriff’s office says 83-year-old Alice Kiebler and Mark Kiebler, who was in his 50s, were found dead Saturday at their home in Exeter Township, about 35 miles southwest of Detroit.

Detective Sgt. Rob Moody said there were no signs of foul play, but an official ruling on the cause of death is pending from the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Moody says the home may have had a furnace problem. Deputies had gone there for a well-being check and forced their way into the home.

