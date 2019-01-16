Jackson – Authorities say an inmate lashed out while being questioned about his behavior by prison officials in southern Michigan, injuring two corrections officers.

Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz tells MLive.com an officer was speaking with the prisoner Monday at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center near Jackson when the prisoner punched the officer in the jaw, knocking him to the floor.

Gautz says another officer ran into the room to assist the fallen officer, attempted to restrain the prisoner and was shoved into a filing cabinet before additional officers arrived.

The two injured officers were taken to a hospital. Gautz says the officer who was punched was in stable condition and the other was treated and released.

Gautz says the prisoner has been sent to a high-security facility.

