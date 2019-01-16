Buy Photo Michigan State University Interim President John Engler answers questions from The Detroit News Editorial Board and reporters in the Tony Snow conference room at The Detroit News in downtown Detroit on Friday, January 11, 2019. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Wednesday announced an unexpected meeting in the wake of Interim President John Engler's comments about the women who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar "enjoying the spotlight."

The meeting, to be held Thursday morning, comes as Nassar victims and allies are calling for the removal of Engler and the university is in the midst of a search for a new president. Trustee Melanie Foster confirmed the meeting will be held at 8 a.m.

"I have watched Engler not only interact with our courageous survivors but our faculty, employees and students as well," said Trustee Brian Mosallam. "He's not only a bully, he is a mean-spirited human being. His time is up."

But longtime Trustee Joel Ferguson disagreed.

"We’re better off looking for a new president right now and having less controversy and less drama as possible," Ferguson said. "We just have to put our best face forward. I think (Chair) Dianne (Byrum) made a sound statement. It ought to stop right there and we should move on and get our house in order."

Most of the board members did not return calls from The News.

MSU Spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for comment.

Engler has made many controversial statements and moves during his year-long tenure. On Friday he met with The Detroit News Editorial Board and said that Nassar victims "who’ve been in the spotlight who are still enjoying that moment at times, you know, the awards and recognition."

Many were outraged.

"Riiiiiigght, women get raped for attention — just another way victims are discounted," tweeted Nancy Hogshead-Makar, CEO of an organization advocating for women and girls in sports, Champion Women, and a civil rights lawyer. "Engler is the WRONG leader for these times."

Byrum condemned his statement last week, saying it was "ill-advised and not helpful to the healing process, survivors, or the university."

Others have made brief statements including new board member Nancy Schlichting, who told The News and the Chronicle of Higher Education that she was "appalled" by Engler’s comments last week.

MSU trustees appointed Engler in February after former President Lou Anna Simon stepped down in late January at the height of the Nassar scandal. The board is searching for a new president, with a goal of seating a new leader in July.

Engler was criticized for his statements to lawmakers on the Nassar scandal and accused of secretly trying to settle a lawsuit with victim Kaylee Lorincz without her lawyer present. Engler also ignited a backlash when he publicly provided too much private information about a victim, failed to make eye contact with activists while they spoke during public meetings and rolled a fund to cover counseling costs into the $500 million settlement for Nassar victims.

This is also not the first time Engler has faced calls for him to be replaced.

In June, lawmakers and others called for him to step down after private emails emerged in which he suggested that Rachael Denhollander, the first gymnast to publicly accuse Nassar, might get a "kickback" from her attorney for "manipulating" other victims.

At the next board meeting, Engler apologized.

"I was wrong. I apologize," Engler said then. "When I started this interim position in February, it was never my intent to have an adversarial relationship with some of the survivors."

He also directly addressed Denhollander, saying he was "truly sorry" and survived a call by some board members to fire him. Mosallam, a Democrat, called to terminate Engler's contract, but only Byrum, another Democrat, supported Mosallam's motion.

At the time, the board was split between four Democrats and four Republicans.

But two board members didn't run for re-election and another stepped down, and the new board is now controlled by Democrats with five votes.

