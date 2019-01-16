Michigan man shot by police charged with assault
Port Huron – A 21-year-old Lexington man shot by police after officers say he charged at them with a knife has been released from a hospital and charged with assault and other crimes.
Port Huron police said Wednesday Genio Morgan is in a St. Clair County detention center after being released Tuesday from a hospital. He was arraigned last week on charges of assault, carjacking and resisting and obstructing arrest stemming from the Jan. 5 incident.
Morgan’s bond was set at $500,000. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.
Police say they went to a McDonald’s after receiving a call about a man stabbing himself in the parking lot. Officers say they shot Morgan multiple times in self-defense after he refused orders to drop the knife.
